December 10, 2024
Zubby Micheal, Biggest Nollywood Star – Okeke

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke has declared his colleague, Zubby Micheal, as the “Biggest Nollywood star”.

In a post via his Instagram story, Okeke noted that he can attest to Micheal’s greatness and potential.

Okeke wrote, “Zubby Micheal is the biggest Nollywood star. But like Elizabeth, I know what Mary is carrying. God’s expression resounds in different decibels.

“It takes only humility to submit in praise, to God. Keep riding my broda. I see you.”

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph recalls that months back, Zubby Micheal and Timini Egbuson engaged in a heated debate on who the biggest actor in Africa is in the first episode of the Prime Video original reality show, ‘Ebuka Turns Up Africa’.

Egbuson claimed that he was bigger than Michael in terms of the quality of movies, box office records, and popularity among industry experts, but Michael insisted that he was wealthier and more successful.

