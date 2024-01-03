Zubby Michael Reacts As FG Suspends Accreditation Of Degrees From Benin Republic, Togo

Nollywood actor, Zubby Micheal, has thrown shade at his colleagues over the immediate suspension of evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Federal Government, on Tuesday suspended certificates from the two West African countries following a report detailing how a degree was acquired from a university in Benin Republic in two months.

This development was announced in a statement signed by the spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Education, Augustina Obilor-Duru.

READ ALSO:

According to the statement, the government lamented that “some Nigerians deploy nefarious means and unconscionable methods to get a Degree with the end objective of getting graduate job opportunities for which they are not qualified.”

The statement added that the suspension would remain in place pending the outcome of an investigation involving the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education of Nigeria and the two countries, as well as the Department of State Security Services (DSS), and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

The latest development comes when numerous Nigerian celebrities have been acquiring doctorate degrees from Universities in Benin Republic and Togo.

Reacting to the Federal Government allegations, Zubby Micheal applauded the development while commenting on an Instagram post, stating that many ‘mugus’ have been parading doctorate titles.