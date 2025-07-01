Zuba: When Road Reconstruction Hampers Daily Life

Since the reconstruction of the Tunga-Maje-Zuba road began some months ago, the never-ending traffic gridlock has become the new normal, leaving motorists, commuters and traders in frustration, OGUNSANYA FATIMAH reports

The stretch of the road between TungaMaje and Zuba has been dilapidated for many years and driving through was a bumpy ride.

Then something like a succour came when a contract was awarded for the reconstruction of the road.

However, the reconstruction work has turned into another challenge as motorists abd commuters wade through the worsened traffic snarls, unpredictable detours and dusty air.

For those who live and work along this route, the chaos is no longer temporary. It has become a new normal.

As the most popular mode of transportation in Nigeria, roads occupy a special place in the heart of the populace. Roads have always been everywhere, but most of them are dilapidated most of the time and while every administration tries its best to repair them, not much has been done.

Although the government’s decision to take on the task of repairing the bad road is commendable, some people will surely be impacted regardless of how well it is done.

However, everyone benefits when it is completed. Whenever roads are under repairs, road users—especially those who use the road frequently—face considerable difficulties passing through the road.

Apart from the motorists and commuters, other individuals usually affected include residents of the immediate community, traders, who buy and sell around the neighborhood, as well as artisans whi ply their trades by thd road side.

Alternative routes

Taxi drivers appear to be worse hit whenever a road is undergoing repairs because they have to deal with the problem of delays and pressures from their passengers, which forces them to use alternate routes.

A driver who transports passengers between Dei-Dei and Tafa, Mr. Adeyemi, narrates his experience with the ongoing road reconstruction. “I use more fuel now than I did before this Zuba road was built,” he said.

“I have to take a different route, which is from Dei-Dei to Dokwua, because of the delay. Passengers will only enter if you agree to the previous price, which only covers fuel, If we increase the transport fee, passengers will not enter,” Adeyemi said.

Another driver, Mallam Zakari Isa, complained about having to park his car early in order to avoid being caught in the traffic jam. He claimed that since the road’s construction started, there has been a daily hold-up lasting several hours.

‘To avoid the hold-up, I end my work at 5:30pm or 6:00 p.m.’ He also commented on the positive side of the ongoing construction. “It’s great that they’re working on the road, especially the way they’re doing it. Without potholes and uneven roads, we’ll be able to get around much more easily. I must say that the construction workers are doing an excellent job.” He said.

However, the people who use the road on a daily basis are grateful that it is being restored, but they think that some steps should be taken to lessen the hardship that drivers and commuters face.

A female civil servant who did not give her name, but said she lives on Kaduna Road in Gauraka, claims that in order to plan her return trip, she needs to ask the driver what route he is taking. “I need to find out which road the driver is on before getting into his motor.

I don’t get into his car if he’s traveling on Zuba Road, but I do when he’s traveling on Dei-Dei-Dakwa Road. “Those traveling via Dakwa Road won’t have any issues if there is a hold-up, but those traveling via Zuba can drop their passengers when they see a hold-up, and when that happens, sometimes I have to trek if I am short on transport fees, sometimes if I have money to spare, I take a bike to Dakwa junction,” she said.

She said that the driver can use the sparepart route and exit at Madalla Junction, Gauraka Junction, or Suleja Junction if all of the passengers are heading to the same location.

Another commuter, Aisha who lives along Kaduna Road and works inside town, praised the progress made on the road construction. She also mentioned how challenging it was to get items from the market because of the bad road.

“Because the road to the market is being rehabilitated, I have to buy things in my area because I can’t go to the market and things in my are are super expensive,” she said.

Tangled reality

A food vendor, Saratu, who runs a restaurant next to the road told INSIDE ABUJA how the road closure has affected her market. “I sold half as much as I did before the road closure, but I sold a lot before the road construction started,” she said.

Her complaint is the same as those of other street vendors. The road closure has caused everyone to complain about poor sales in the market. A roadside vendor who sells drinks and biscuits lamented the effects of having to cover his wares to save it from the dust.

“I have to cover my market because the dust is so bad. I think more needs to be done, even though the construction workers are doing everything they can to reduce the dust,” she said.

Mama Wura, another vendor across the street said that because of the road construction, she hasn’t been opening her store in a long time. “After a while, I stopped going to the shop because the market is so slow,” she said.

Hamilton, a driver who takes passengers from Abuja to Kaduna criticized the lack of diversion signs on the road. He recalled that on the other hand, during the construction of the Jere-Kaduna road, there were many signs warning of a diversion ahead.

He said that because of the lack of diversion signs, every car wants to move at the same time, thereby creating the hold-up.

Although the construction is proceeding according to plan, he remarked that the road users were not taken into account during the original planning process. He claimed that the construction company failed to provide alternate routes and that roadblocks were simply placed without any prior notice.

He clarified that occasionally unexpected roadblocks force you to take alternate routes.

Fruit market

The Zuba Fruit Market is a strategic place where fruits transported from different parts of Nigeria are sold and bought. Sometimes traders go to neighboring countries to get certain fruits when they are not available in Nigeria.

Additionally, the market sells imported fruits like pears, apples, strawberries, and so on.

However, traders at the market are also impacted by the ongoing road construction, saying it has resulted in the decline in sales.

Provision vendor Biggy complained that his customers have been avoiding the market because they can’t find a car to transport their goods to their destination.

Jamilu. a driver who conveys various fruits to customers inside Abuja complained that the closure of Dan Kogi Junction, one of the main routes leading to the expressway has made it difficult for him to do his job.

“This Dan Kogi road has been closed, so I have to return and use spare-part route before I can enter the town. That road is too long for me, ” he said.

Mallam Musa, a vendor at the market, narrated the difficulties he faces in getting his plantains into the marketplace.

“Getting vehicles for our goods has become increasingly difficult due to the ongoing construction; most trucks that comes from the southwest to help us bring our goods to the market don’t follow this route due to the gridlock.

“I have to lower the price to sell the goods because by the time they get to the market, they are mostly rotten or overripe when my customers finally get a car that agrees to follow Zuba Road, ” he said.

Inside Abuja observed that although the ongoing construction is a good thing, the construction company did not take commuters, pedestrians, or drivers into consideration.

Many road users are thrilled about the ongoing construction, but they would like the construction company to take their needs into account and provide alternate routes, enough diversion signs, and post roadblock warnings before blocking roads.