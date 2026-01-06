Zuba Market: What Happens To Revenue Collected Daily?

Revenue collection has always been commonplace, both in the marketplace and elsewhere. But when it is not utilised for its intended purpose, the aim would be defeated and the market doesn’t change for the better, OGUNSANYA FATIMAH reports

Market Levies

Zuba Market is the biggest market in the region and is governed by the Gwagwalada Area Council. Unlike other markets which people visit on certain days, this one is open every day. Sources claim that the Zuba fruit market brings in more money for the local government than any other market.

All the revenue collected is different; there is the land rent, environmental levy, security, and many more. Everybody is expected to pay: shop owners, petty traders, hawkers, corner shop owners, and barrow pushers. Everybody who earns a living from the market has to pay.

Vehicles that bring goods to the market are not exempted. The vehicles are charged each time they bring goods into the market. Even those who move merchandise from the market to different places within the city are made to pay certain levies. All vehicles pay revenue based on their sizes.

A marketer told Inside Abuja about a recent market incident that led to a serious altercation between drivers delivering goods to the market and the market committee. All dealers told their drivers to deliver goods to the park instead of the market because of the increase in levies..

According to our source, the watermelon section and a part of the orange section were taken off the market due to increased levies. The market suffered greatly as a result of this decision, as each section that relocated resulted in a revenue loss.

A meeting was arranged between the market committee and the Delali of orange and watermelon, which did not yield any result; rather, it escalated the matter the more. The market committee couldn’t give a tangible reason for the increment in levies.

According to the source, it’s not just the orange and the watermelon section that was affected; everybody who sells on the field was affected, but those with immediate reactions were the orange and watermelon section. “This has happened to us before, and it ended badly,” he said.

A trader named Ibrahim Musa duscl8sed that: “when the money we paid was raised some time ago, we protested, but instead of having a conversation, we were harassed, arrested, and suspended from the market, and some people were expelled.

“As a result, many people from the plantain, banana, coconut, snail, and other parts were compelled to submit and remain silent. Furthermore, some individuals at the time paid because they were aware of the consequences of disobeying the market committee, while others opposed it regardless of those consequences.”

Fear of retaliation

According to Musa, when the revenue was raised a few years ago, some market segments held meetings among themselves after witnessing what those opposed to the increase went through. They decided against fighting the market committee and facing harassment.

Instead, they would leave the market, find a plot of land to lease, and start all over somewhere else. After learning of their intention to leave the market, the market committee called a meeting and agreed to their terms.

Unlike the petty vendors, hawkers, barrow pushers, and others who sell at the edge of the road, and are unable to challenge the revenue collected from them, these segments of the market are able to express their opinions.

Since the penalty exceeds the revenue, these marketers are unable to complain. According to Salamatu an orange vendor, they pay a total of N300 np levy each day, with the exception of Mondays.

“We pay N500 on Mondays and N300 every other day,” she stated. According to Salamatu, the money was increased to N500 every Monday by N200 for market security.

Another trader who sells potatoes was interviewed; she said, “We pay N100 for environmental, N100 to a man called Kwankwasiya, and N100 for Biggy. If we don’t pay, the market security will come and carry all our goods.”

Revenue without accountability

Many marketers do not know what the taxes and levies they pay are meant for, but they pay it every day. When a new levy is imposed on them, marketers are not usually informed of its purpose.

During a conversation with inside Abuja, a marketer, Ramatu said that many people left the market due to the way marketers are treated if they don’t pay the various levies. “Revenue collectors just want their money; they don’t want to know if you made any sales,” she stated.

Ranatu described how she was handled when she failed to make a payment. “When I told them to come back later after I made sales, the market security seized my goods, abd went away with my goods,” she stated. On one occasion, an altercation ensued between a marketer and a security guard.

“There is a security guard named Clear. They gave him that name because he is constantly called upon to drive marketers out of their stalls so that a car can park.

“Before becoming a market security, he began by cleaning out the market gutters and other unclean areas. He is also a ticketer. When he worked as a ticket taker, marketers frequently beat and injured him for damaging their merchandise.

Strategy

“Marketers beat him because the market security won’t do anything about the goods he destroyed. Barrow pushers and hawkers are not exempted from this treatment.

Their goods are seized if they don’t pay. When asked why not pay when it is compulsory, they replied, ‘Whether we pay or not, of what benefit is it to us? The market remains the same.’ Rabiu Tanko, a marketer lamented about the poor condition of the market despite all the revenue they pay.

“Sometimes immediately after I pay my revenue finish, the market security will tell us to park our goods, and a vehicle will be parked there.”

“On multiple occasions, I and other petty traders in my queue, along with some shop owners, met with the market committee about vehicles that park in our spot. “We were told to leave after hearing all of our complaints, but nothing has been done about the cars.

Due to inadequate finance and poor market management, the market is still a filthy, foul-smelling place despite the revenue collected. The issue has been made worse by alleged embezzlement of the funds and lack of accountability.

A few months ago, the market committee’s office was destroyed due to internal conflict. Although it was worse, the marketers thought that revenue would stop being paid.

“Previously, they gave tickets, but now that the market office has been demolished, they just collect money without giving tickets,” said Mai Abinchi. Another store owner who sells spices and other recipes said: “We are asked to pay for anything that is to be done in the market.

Market security goes around with revenue collectors at the end of the rainy season, collecting 1000 naira from store owners and 200 naira from roadside vendors.

New vision

“They will come and collect money to carry out the environmental work even though they have collected revenue for environmental purposes.

A man constructing a shopping complex next to my store paid the market N50,000 to have the gutters cleared when my store flooded this year as a result of clogged gutters. “The market committee said the flooding was not caused by them, but if they had used the revenue collected to clear the gutter, the flooding wouldn’t have happened,” stated the next alcohol store owner.

It was discovered that when something goes wrong in the market, the market committee goes around gathering more money to fix the issue instead of using the money that was collected. It appears that the market committee’s maintenance is funded primarily by revenue.

The market can be developed and upgraded into a modern market with the help of collected revenue if it is used appropriately and allocated sensibly.

Waste management and clogged drainage will cease to be issues. The government will not assist in fixing the market roads. The level of market security will be raised; this might cost a lot of money, but the marketers won’t flee, whine, or avoid paying their fees.

Despite being the biggest fruit market in Abuja and a place where people can survive, the market’s poor state has negated its benefits. Revenue is collected for specific purposes; if those purposes are fulfilled, the market will be upgraded and its reputation will be enhanced.