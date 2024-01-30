ZSUBEB Collaborates Schools Feeding Agency For Basic Education Progress

Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (ZSUBEB) has keyed into collaboration with National Home Grown School Feeding Program to fast track success and advancement of Basic Education in the state

In a statement issued by the PRO of the board, Ibrahim Musa Maizare, saying the ZSUBEB Executive Chairman, Prof. Nasir Garba Anka Made the pronouncement when the Coordinator of Home Grown School Feeding Program in Zamfara State paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Gusau, the state capital.

Prof. Anka submitted that, education is the responsibility of all, emphasizing “That is why we always call on all stakeholders on education to pay their contributions towards the development of education in Zamfara, especially the Basic Education sector which is the foundation”.

He fuether told the Coordinator, that the visit was not only important, but timely, considering the fact that, the feeding programme plays vital roles at this crucial time that the state Governor, H.E Dauda Lawal, has declared a State of Emergency on Education.

“Your collaboration with us will make impact on education sector in the state”, the chairman added.

Prof. Anka assured the Programme’s agency of necessary support and cooperation to enable it discharge its duties successfully, and called on the state coordinating office of the programme to work harder, stressing that all hands must be on deck to achieve success”.

Earlier, the visiting Coordinator of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme Agency in the state, Alhaji Aliyu Guraguri , said they were at the ZSUBEB to congratulate the Chairman on his appointment as the head of the board, and also to introduce himself to him as well as to seek for collaborative relationship.

“Because, most of our activities have to do with your board”, the Coordinator noted.

He declared that his Agency will provide feeding to the pupils of primary one, two and three, calling on the state government to provide enabling avenue for the feeding of primary four, five and six pupils as part of motivation for parents to send their wards to school.