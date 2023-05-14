Zozibini Tunzi To Co-host The 9th AMVCA Alongside Ik Osakioduwa

Zozibini Tunzi, the South African model, and IK Osakioduwa, the Nigerian TV star, have been named the hosts of the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The Miss Universe 2019 will be joining the Nigerian media personality, who returns for the 9th time to host the prestigious awards.

“Africa, get excited! @ik_osakioduwa is all set to host the eagerly anticipated #AMVCA9 main event alongside Miss Universe 2019, the gorgeous @zozitunzi,” MultiChoice wrote on Twitter.

Toke Makinwa, Uti Nwachukwu, Sika Osei and VJ Adama will also be hosting on the red carpet in their signature styles of fun and style. They will be speaking to guests, giving viewers a sneak peek into all the glitz and glam of the red carpet.

Speaking on the announcement, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola said: “We are excited to have IK and Zozibini as the hosts of the 9th edition of the AMVCA.

They are both professionals in their craft, and we trust they will bring in the super energy and professionalism and keep the continent entertained as we celebrate our African stars.”

On his return to the glamorous AMVCA stage, IK said, “It feels good to be hosting the AMVCAs once again; I have been privileged to be on this stage for the past nine years, and I do not take that for granted. I’m excited about the nominees this year and cannot wait to see them all shine.”