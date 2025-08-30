Zoning Nigeria’s Presidency: Balancing Unity, Fairness, Democracy

In Nigeria’s political lexicon, few issues have generated as much debate, passion, and controversy as the question of zoning; the informal arrangement of rotating the presidency across the country’s diverse regions. Since the return to democratic rule in 1999, zoning has remained a recurring theme in the struggle for power, reflecting Nigeria’s ethnic, religious, and geopolitical complexities. While some see it as a tool for equity and inclusion, others argue that it undermines merit, entrenches mediocrity, and limits democratic choice.

The principle of zoning grew out of Nigeria’s turbulent history of ethnic distrust, military dominance, and civil war legacies. The annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, widely believed to have been won by Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, deepened feelings of marginalisation among the Yoruba of the South-West. To restore confidence in the federation, the political elite within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agreed in 1999 to rotate the presidency between North and South.

This understanding produced Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a Yoruba from the South-West, as the PDP’s candidate in 1999. His victory was seen as compensation to the South-West for the injustice of June 12.

After his eight years in power, the presidency shifted to the North under the late president Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. However, his death in 2010 and the subsequent succession of former president Goodluck Jonathan from the South-South disrupted the rotation and triggered resentment in the North, deepening divisions.

When the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged in 2013 as a merger of opposition parties, it also embraced zoning in practice. The North was given the presidential slot, producing the late president Muhammadu Buhari, who ruled for eight years. By 2023, the agitation for a southern presidency became overwhelming, leading to the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the South-West.

Thus, for 25 years of the Fourth Republic, zoning has been a dominant factor in determining who becomes president, shaping party primaries and national debates.

Supporters of zoning believe it promotes fairness and stability in a country where no ethnic group alone can dominate without resistance. They argue that without zoning, Nigeria risks marginalisation of minorities and endless domination by one region.

“Zoning may not be democratic in the liberal sense, but it is pragmatic in Nigeria’s peculiar context. It gives every region a sense of belonging and reduces the temptation for separatist agitations,” says a political analyst.

For many Nigerians, zoning is not just about political balance but also about healing historical grievances and maintaining peace in a federation of over 250 ethnic groups and multiple religions.

Despite its perceived benefits, zoning comes with profound challenges. Critics argue that it entrenches ethnicity at the expense of competence. Instead of focusing on leadership qualities, vision, and capacity, parties are often compelled to choose candidates based on their region of origin.

Moreover, zoning remains an unwritten convention, not enshrined in the Constitution. This makes it vulnerable to manipulation and selective application. For instance, the PDP has been accused of violating its own zoning principles by fielding candidates outside the agreed rotation.

Another challenge is Nigeria’s geo-political imbalance. With six geo-political zones, the North often demands more because of its larger population and voting strength, while the South insists on equity. This tension raises questions about whether zoning should be between North and South alone or should rotate across all six zones.

Opponents of zoning argue that it contradicts the very essence of democracy; the freedom of citizens to elect candidates of their choice without restrictions. They warn that it fosters a culture of entitlement, where politicians expect power as a “turn” rather than a responsibility.

Some also fear that zoning reduces competition and discourages national integration. “Instead of building leaders with national appeal, zoning limits us to ethnic champions,” critics say.

As Nigeria looks toward the 2027 elections, the zoning debate will once again shape political calculations. Already, questions are being asked: Will power remain in the South, or shift back to the North? Should the South-East, which has never produced a president since 1999, be given priority? Or should Nigerians abandon zoning altogether in favour of competence and open competition?

Some scholars propose a middle ground; maintaining zoning as a short-term stabilising mechanism while working to build institutions that will eventually make it unnecessary. Others call for constitutional backing, so that zoning is not left to party discretion, but becomes a structured system of power rotation.

When Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999, the scars of the annulled June 12, 1993 election were still fresh. Many Southerners, particularly the Yoruba, felt betrayed that their overwhelming mandate for Chief Moshood Abiola was crushed by the military. To heal this wound and restore trust, the political class informally agreed that the presidency should be “zoned” to the South-West. That arrangement produced Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a former military Head of State, who would later serve two terms as a civilian president.

Obasanjo himself has often admitted that zoning played a stabilising role at that fragile time. “Without zoning, Nigeria would have been in pieces,” he once said, pointing to the need for deliberate power balancing in a country of multiple ethnicities and faiths. For him, zoning was not just about fairness, but about holding together a deeply divided federation.

But as the years rolled on, zoning began to look less like a principle of unity and more like a political weapon used to advance or resist ambitions.

In 2011, when the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, a Northerner, died in office, his deputy Goodluck Jonathan took over and later decided to contest the presidency. This move triggered resistance from Northern politicians who argued that it was still the North’s turn. Jonathan countered this view with a nationalistic defence: “I did not contest as a Niger Delta candidate. I contested as a Nigerian,” he told critics, insisting that zoning should not trump constitutional rights or national interest. His victory deepened suspicion in the North, where many felt shortchanged.

Fast forward to 2022, as political parties prepared for the 2023 elections, the zoning debate returned with renewed fire. Within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar argued strongly against zoning, describing it as politically restrictive. “Fundamentally, the Constitution provides that every Nigerian has the right to aspire to any office,” Atiku said while declaring his interest. For him, competence, not geography, should determine leadership.

Yet, across the aisle in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu championed the opposite. Having waited through eight years of a Northern presidency under Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu framed his Southern candidacy as a matter of justice. “It is the turn of the South. If we truly believe in fairness, it must come to the South,” he told delegates, invoking the same equity principle that produced Obasanjo in 1999. His argument resonated, and he eventually won both the APC ticket and the presidency.

The back-and-forth highlights the paradox of zoning in Nigeria: a principle that began as a tool of national cohesion has often been reshaped by political convenience. When zoning favours a candidate, it is hailed as fairness; when it blocks ambition, it is dismissed as undemocratic.

As Nigeria approaches future elections, the debate remains unsettled. Should zoning remain a gentleman’s pact to manage diversity? Or should the country, as Atiku suggested, move beyond sectional arithmetic toward competence and merit?

For now, zoning remains Nigeria’s unwritten rule; sometimes unifying, often divisive, but always at the centre of the struggle for power.

Zoning prioritises geography or ethnicity over competence. A qualified candidate may be overlooked simply because it is “not the turn” of their region, while a less competent candidate may emerge solely on the basis of zoning.

Instead of uniting Nigerians, zoning often reinforces ethnic consciousness. Politicians and voters begin to see leadership as an ethnic entitlement rather than a national responsibility, making elections more about “where you come from” than “what you can do.”

Zoning has become a tool for political elites to negotiate power among themselves, often sidelining ordinary citizens. Leaders invoke zoning when it suits them, but discard it when it doesn’t — leading to inconsistency and distrust in the system.

Nigeria is not only divided between North and South but also into numerous ethnic, religious, and minority groups. Zoning between just two blocs (North and South) risks marginalising smaller groups such as the Middle Belt, Niger Delta minorities, or the South-East, which has long complained of exclusion.

If it is already “agreed” which region will produce the next leader, other qualified aspirants may feel discouraged from contesting. This weakens internal party democracy and reduces the diversity of ideas and vision presented to voters.

Though zoning was originally intended to preserve stability, it may inadvertently perpetuate a sense of entitlement and deepen resentment. Citizens may begin to see the presidency as a “shareable trophy” rather than a unifying office for all Nigerians.

Once a president emerges from a region, politicians from other regions begin to focus on when it will be “their turn” instead of focusing on governance. This creates endless cycles of agitation and weakens accountability.

Conclusion

Zoning reflects Nigeria’s struggle to reconcile unity with diversity, fairness with merit, and stability with democracy. While it has helped manage tensions in the past, its future remains uncertain. Whether Nigeria chooses to retain, reform, or discard zoning, one truth remains: the search for a presidency that reflects both equity and competence will continue to shape the country’s democratic journey.