Zoning APC Guber Ticket To Osun West’ll Dislodge Adeleke’s Govt’

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, the Osun West Crusaders, has criticised the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke, describing it as a government marked by irresponsibility.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo, yesterday, the group Coordinator, AbdulGafar Blessing, said the current PDP-led administration had failed to deliver meaningful progress for residents of the state, stressing that only an APC candidate preferably from Osun West can unseat Governor Adeleke and restore the state to the path of development.

According to the group: “The present government under Governor Ademola Adeleke has come to epitomize executive irresponsibility, marked by a lack of vision, erratic governance, and policies that have scarcely enhanced the lives of Osun State’s inhabitants.”

The group urged the party leadership to prioritize a candidate from Osun West to strengthen the party’s chances of reclaiming power if former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola does not contest in the 2026 election.

