A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, the Osun West Crusaders, has criticized the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke, describing it as a government marked by irresponsibility.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo, on Monday, the group Coordinator, AbdulGafar Blessing, stressed that the current PDP-led administration has failed to deliver meaningful progress for residents of the state, stressing that only an APC candidate preferably from Osun West can unseat the Governor Adeleke and restore the state to the path of development.

According to the group, “The present government under Governor Ademola Adeleke has come to epitomize executive irresponsibility, marked by a lack of vision, erratic governance, and policies that have scarcely enhanced the lives of Osun State’s inhabitants.”

The group urged the party leadership to prioritize a candidate from Osun West to strengthen the party’s chances of reclaiming power if former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola does not contest in the 2026 election.

They stressed that zoning the ticket to Osun West would not only foster inclusivity but also provide a strategic advantage in securing electoral victory.

“The sole means to dislodge this government and restore Osun State to the trajectory of progress and development lies in ensuring our party presents a formidable candidate from Osun West—if Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola is not in the fray,” the statement added.

The group argued that zoning the ticket to Osun West would correct this imbalance, ensuring a more equitable political landscape.

“The call to zone the 2026 Osun governorship ticket to Osun West stems from a deep-rooted desire for equity and balanced representation in our state’s political landscape.

“Over the years, the gubernatorial seat has rotated predominantly between other districts, leaving Osun West with fewer opportunities to lead and shape the developmental trajectory of our state.”

The group, however, moved in their hundreds to the APC party Secretariat, Osogbo, to submit their letter of request which was received by Director of Admin and Finance, Aremu Tajudeen, received the letter who promised to deliver their messages to the appropriate authorities.

