Zone Senatorial Ticket To Igueben LG, Edo Group Tells PDP Leadership

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, particularly at the Central Senatorial District, have been asked to zone the Edo Central Senatorial District ticket of the party for the 2025 bye-election in the district to Igueben Local Government Area.

In a statement issued in Benin City, the Edo State capital, the group’s National Chairman, Apostle Jerry Oshodin, and its National Planning Committee Chairman, Prince Kennedy Obue, said it will be consensus and patriotic for the PDP to allow Igueben Local Government produce the next senator to represent the district.

The forum said Edo Central Senatorial District currently needs a senator that can create wealth by engaging jobless youths and also care for the weak and indigent ones in the society.

The statement reads: “We, Edo Integrity Forum, with strong belief in equity, fairness and justice, have met and deliberated extensively on the ongoing political debates, with regard to the 2025 Edo Central Senatorial District bye-election.

“As you are all aware, the issue of the forthcoming senatorial bye-election has remained a major discussion in all the media spaces within the state, as to which zone the next senator under PDP should come from.

“As those who stand for equity fairness and justice, we wish to state the following: It is a consensus of patriotic Esan people that the Igueben people should be given a sense of belonging.”

