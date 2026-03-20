Zone 6 AIG Assures Of Security, Peaceful Celebration

The Assistant Inspector General in charge of Zone 6 Police Command, Calabar, AIG Auwal Musa Mohammad, has assured the public of heightened security during the celebration of Eidel-fitr, while calling for a peaceful celebration.

A press statement by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), DSP Jefferson Osupe, noted the AIG gave the assurance on Wednesday as celebrants prepare for this year’s Eid, urging public to go ahead their normal businesses as the zone has put together modalities to secure them.

The statement reads in part: “The AIGZON 6 Calabar has therefore ensured adequate security has been put in place across both states to enable all go about their celebrations and businesses without fear or panic.”