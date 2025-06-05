Zone 13, NSCDC Partner KDI To Curb Violence

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Zone 13 and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Anambra State have announced a partnership with the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) to enhance election security ahead of the state’s governorship election scheduled for November 8.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Wednesday by the spokesperson for Zone 13, Edwin Okadigbo.

The development follows a courtesy visit by officials of KDI to both the NSCDC State Command and Zone 13 Headquarters in Ukpo, aimed at fostering collaboration to address security threats before, during, and after the polls.

Speaking during the visit, the NSCDC State Commandant, Maku Olatunde, represented by Deputy Commandant Akaachia Godwin, stressed the importance of data in monitoring elections. He noted that credible, real-time data—such as those provided by KDI—can help security agencies make informed decisions and prevent potential violence.

Also speaking, ASP Aware Emmanuel, who represented the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13, assured the KDI team of full cooperation. “All requests made by Kimpact Development Initiative will be fully attended to. We are committed to supporting efforts aimed at curbing violence and ensuring a peaceful election,” he stated.

Olatunde reiterated that partnerships with independent organizations like KDI are critical in mitigating risks and promoting transparency in the electoral process.

The collaboration marks a strategic step in pre-election preparations, with the stakeholders pledging to maintain a secure environment for voters and electoral officials on election day.

Share