Zoho Unveils Tool To Extract Intelligence From Unstructured Business

Zoho, a global technology company, has launched Zia Hubs, a solution within Zoho WorkDrive that brings new forms of unstructured business data into the company’s broad portfolio of applications and AI services.

“Using Zia Hubs, organisations can now present any type of business content to Zoho’s powerful capabilities and services—including agentic AI, comprehensive analysis, and accurate, unified search, regardless of file format or structure,” Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, said.

He added: “According to IDC, 80 percent of business data is unstructured. Most unstructured data are text-based, meaning pertinent information lives within email conversations, social media posts, word processor documents, or audio and video transcripts.

With Zia Hubs built into the full product suite, Zoho can provide customers with a deeper integration than any comparable software platform and nearly limitless potential uses for their data.

“Launching as part of Zoho WorkDrive, Zia Hubs brings content intelligence to the company’s unified content management and collaboration platform.

Designed with a high level of user control over what content AI is allowed to access, Zia Hubs enables users to organise project or task-specific content into dedicated hubs within WorkDrive.

Each hub serves as a focused space where Zia, Zoho’s flagship AI, can understand and act on the content stored within.

This includes a wide range of formats such as PDFs, documents, videos, and audio files. “Zia Hubs automatically organises uploaded content by grouping related information—such as section headings, supporting text, and visuals—to preserve context.

For video and audio files, Zia generates transcripts and links key moments to relevant topics, making it easier to pinpoint exactly where something was said.

“With Zia Hubs, users can surface the most relevant answers when asked a quetion, even across different content formats.

Each response includes clear citations that link back to the original content, whether it is a document, spreadsheet, image, or a specific moment in an audio or video file.