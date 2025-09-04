Zoho Unveils Homegrown Zia LLM In Major AI Push

Global technology company, Zoho, has announced the launch of Zia LLM, its proprietary large language model, as part of a significant expansion of its AI suite. The announcement includes a no-code agent builder called Zia Agent Studio, over 25 deployable AI agents, and the adoption of the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to connect third-party agents with Zoho’s applications.

Built completely in-house on NVIDIA’s computing platform, Zia LLM consists of three models with 1.3 billion, 2.6 billion, and 7 billion parameters. The models are specifically trained for business use cases like data extraction and summarization, balancing power and resource management.

A key benefit is enhanced data privacy, as customer data remains on Zoho servers instead of being sent to external AI clouds. The model is currently in internal testing and will be available to customers in the coming months. To enable immediate adoption, Zoho is releasing a roster of pre-built AI agents for various business functions.

These include a Customer Service Agent for Zoho Desk that can triage requests and a Candidate Screener for identifying top job applicants. These agents are available through a new Agent Marketplace. Furthermore, the Zia Agent Studio allows users to build their own agents using prompts or lowcode, with access to over 700 pre-built actions across Zoho’s products.

The company also announced two new speech-to-text models for English and Hindi and plans to implement Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol for cross-platform collaboration. The adoption of MCP allows secure access to workflows across Zoho’s application library. Speaking, Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, said: “Today’s announcement emphasises Zoho’s longstanding aim to build foundational technology focused on protection of customer data, breadth and depth of capabilities because of the business context, and value.

Our LLM model is trained specifically for business use cases, keeping privacy and governance at its core, which has resulted in lowering the inference cost, passing on that value to the customers, while also ensuring that they are able to utilise AI productively and efficiently.”