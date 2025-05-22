Zoho Launches New Browser For Modern Workplaces

Share

Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, has announced Ulaa Enterprise, an enterprise-ready version of the company’s privacy-focused browser tailored specifically to the security and visibility needs of enterprise organisations.

With Ulaa Enterprise, companies can prevent threats at the browser level while striking a balance between potent security, ease-of-use, and extensive control features, all without the complexity of third-party tools or virtual environments.

Modern browsers have become central to enterprise operations, with employees conducting critical tasks through browser windows—whether accessing SaaS applications, managing transactions, or handling sensitive corporate data.

Ulaa Enterprise is built with a security-first approach, removing the need for external tools or virtual desktops and reducing complexity for IT teams.

Speaking about the platform, Head, Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, said: “The browser is now the primary workspace and also the most exposed attack surface in organisations.

Yet, many solutions fail to combine robust security with simple usability. “Ulaa Enterprise is our response to this challenge—empowering African businesses with a secure, easy-to-deploy, and policy-driven browser experience that protects both data and productivity.

“Ulaa Enterprise includes centralised policy management, enabling administrators to define access rules, limit downloads, manage extensions, and control user behaviour across individuals and teams.

This ensures consistency and compliance across the organisation with – out the need for patchwork third-party tools. “The browser also enforces data loss prevention (DLP) mechanisms at its core.

This includes blocking unauthorised uploads, screen captures, downloads, and copy-paste actions involving sensitive information, helping prevent data breaches before they occur.

“IT departments benefit from complete visibility into browser activity. Through detailed audit logs and real-time monitoring, teams can identify risks and enforce granular security policies without being reactive.

This improves control while maintaining operational fluidity.” “Zia, Zoho’s AI-powered assistant, is integrated within Ulaa Enterprise to enhance browsing safety and productivity.

Zia’s ZeroPhish feature proactively identifies and blocks phishing attempts by analysing URLs and webpage behaviour before a user interacts with the threat.

“Additionally, Zia categorises websites intelligently, blocking unsafe or inappropriate content to ensure secure browsing experiences.

It also streamlines productivity by organising tabs based on user behaviour, helping employees focus on what matters most.

“Ulaa Enterprise is easy to deploy and manage, avoiding the need for resource-heavy virtualisation or complicated infrastructure. It is designed for minimal IT overhead, with policies that can be rolled out instantly and seamlessly.

“The browser’s ethical monitoring capabilities allow organisations to ensure security without compromising employee trust. Monitoring is targeted and transparent, aligning with workplace fairness standards,” he further stated.

