Zoho Launches App To Support Business Owners

Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, has launched new services and features within Zoho Creator, the company’s low-code application development platform.

This milestone, according to the company, reflects its commitment to investing in AI capabilities that offer real-time, practical, and secure advantages to business users.

Speaking about the new platform, Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, said: “Zoho Creator’s new AI assistant, CoCreator, facilitates faster, simpler, and more intelligent app building by using voice and written prompts, process flows and business specification documents.

Powered by Zia, Zoho’s AI assistant, CoCreator drives shorter goto-market timeframes and democratises app creation for users of varying skill levels—all without requiring add-ons to a customer’s existing subscription.

“Zia has served as a bridge across Zoho’s entire product suite, including Creator, since its launch in 2015. As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly central to business operations, Zoho’s complete ownership of its tech stack and deep AI integration provides customers with a higher level of contextual AI across all company workflows compared to competitors.

This empowers users with a system that truly understands their data and anticipates its usage. “Since we introduced Creator in 2006, our mission has been to make app development simpler and faster, without compromising on functionality.

AI now takes us to the next level, shortening the time from an idea to an app. Today’s announcement significantly raises the baseline on speed of quality app creation with deep capabilities, without adding costs.”

Among the newly-launched capabilities is the Idea-to-App Generation feature, allowing businesses to utilise ZohoAI or OpenAI to develop full-fledged applications including contextual integrations, automations, permission sets and insightful dashboards.

“By using text or voice prompts, process flow diagrams, or systems documentations like software requirement specifications (SRS), Creator will provide domain-specific suggestions, ideas for relevant fields, and modules tailored to a customer’s business.”

