Zoho Hits 150m Users, Expands Across Africa On 30th Anniversary

Zoho Corporation has marked its 30th anniversary, announcing that it now serves one million paying customers and more than 150 million users globally.

The company reported 32 percent customer growth and 20 percent revenue growth in 2025. Recent enterprise customers include Mercedes-Benz India, Union Bank of India, Rapid Response Monitoring in the US, and Flora Food Group in Europe.

Co-founder, Sridhar Vembu, attributed the company’s success to its bootstrapped, private structure and customer-first philosophy. He said the company remains committed to providing affordable, scalable solutions. Zoho has also expanded across Africa, supporting local organisations with digital transformation tools.

Head of Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, said the company believes in Africa’s innovation potential and is investing in sustainable, longterm growth for businesses on the continent.