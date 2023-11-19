Zoho Grows By 50% In Nigeria, Announces Partnership With #Startupsouth

Zoho, a global technology company, has announced that its tech services in Nigeria grew by 50 percent in 2022, attesting to the enabling environment in the country for technology related business to thrive. The company, as part of its Zoho for Startups programme, said it has also partnered with #StartupSouth, an organisation that works towards the development of startups from South- South and South-East of Nigeria, stating that it will also be providing its contract management solution, Zoho Contracts, free for three months to help businesses improve compliance to the Nigeria Data Protection Law.

These announcements were made on the sidelines of Zoholics Nigeria, the company’s annual user conference, held at Lagos. Speaking, Regional Director, MEA, Zoho, Ali Shabdar, said: “Our growth is a direct result of Nigerian businesses embracing cloud technology, especially unified platforms, to digitally trans- form and build resilience to adapt to challenging market conditions. Zoho’s unified technology stack, built from the ground up, allows us to meet such transformation needs of businesses with robust solutions that deliver consistently seamless user experiences at unbeatable value.

“Zoho’s growth in Nigeria is primarily driven by adoption of Zoho One, the operating system for business, and Zoho Workplace, a unified enterprise collaboration platform. Additionally, Zoho CRM Plus (unified customer experience platform), Zoho Books (accounting software), and Zoho Desk (helpdesk software) are the other top-selling products in the country. Zoho also grew its partner network by 22 per cent and more than doubled its employee count in 2022 in Nigeria to reinforce its local presence and better serve the customers.”

“Our transnational localism strategy of being locally rooted while staying globally connected is also key to our growth in Nigeria as we are able to serve our customers directly with our locally hired teams in Lagos. Zoho is also one of the few vendors in Nigeria today that continues to provide their offerings in Naira, thereby protecting businesses from the fluctuating dollar rates, and ensuring that enterprise technology remains accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Our partnership with #StartupSouth, and the special offer on Zoho Contracts, are further steps that underscore our commitment to serve the business community in the region,” said the Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, Kegide Ogundare. Speaking on the Zoho’s partnership with #StartupSouth through its Zoho for Startups programme, the Convener, #StartupSouth, Uche Aniche explained that part of the partnership is that startups associated with #StartupSouth, which are new customers for Zoho, can avail Zoho Wallet credits worth N 470,000.

The credit, according to him, can be used to purchase or upgrade any of Zoho’s 55+ products, including Zoho One, the operating system for business, over a period of 360 days. Zoho One offers a unified platform that brings together over 50 Zoho products from CRM to HR management. The startups will also receive training to help them leverage Zoho’s products for their growth and in a way that they can easily scale.