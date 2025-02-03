Zoho: 81% Of C-Suite Nigerian Employees Use 10 Apps Daily

Share

A survey conducted by Zoho, a leading global technology company, has revealed that 81 per cent of the C-Suite employees in Nigeria use more than 10 apps daily for productivity in their workplaces, while 72 per cent of junior employees use 1-5 apps.

The survey also revealed that 51 per cent of employees use 1–5 apps daily, 35 per cent use 6-10 apps, while 14 per cent rely on more than 10 apps.

The results of its study, “The State of Productivity and Collaboration in Nigeria, 2024”, which surveyed over 500 organisations with more than 50 employees across the country, was released on Friday.

The findings of the study revealed critical workplace productivity challenges, including the overwhelming impact of data silos resulting from fragmented systems and inefficient app usage.

According to the survey, the most commonly used tools are for productivity and collaboration (68%), followed by project management (47%), business intelligence (47%), and accounting (43%).

Despite widespread app usage, only 50 per cent of the respondents track their tasks in a unified view, with higher adoption rates among the C-Suite (78%) and senior leadership (63%).

For productivity challenges and opportunities, the survey revealed that for the Nigerian workforce, the biggest collaboration challenge is poor WiFi/ data connectivity which stood at 80 per cent across demographics.

“This indicates the need for solutions that have an offline mode and can work in lower data connectivity. “Other collaboration challenges are digital fatigue (54%), and information spread across too many apps (45%).

For middle managers, the second biggest challenge, after poor WiFi, is communication with employees in a remote or hybrid setup.

According to the respondents, the most effective way to improve productivity in Nigerian workplaces is to enable quick access to necessary information from different apps (78%), followed by adoption of new technologies like AI (72%), and the ability to communicate from within business apps (55%).

“There is a clear demand for unified collaboration platforms bolstered with AI capabilities that can be integrated into existing software ecosystems.

Such solutions will not only help in reducing the time taken to do the job, but can also reduce digital fatigue as one will not have to juggle multiple apps,” the survey said.

As per the survey, 51 per cent of the respondents said their organisation had adopted new technology to prepare themselves for the economic challenges.

Those who said their companies had adopted new technology were more positive about the ability of their company to deal with the competition (rating 4 out of 5) than those who said their company had not adopted new technology (rating a little over 3out of 5).

However, largely, respondents felt their companies were adequately prepared to face economic challenges (57%).

According to the findings, slow adoption of emerging technologies like AI emerged as the most significant factor hindering their ability to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market, cited by 46 per cent of the respondents.

Other reasons cited as causing competitive disadvantages were low adoption of digital tools (45%), and employees switching between too many apps (41%).

The survey study also highlighted the growing demand for unified platforms, which can help businesses streamline employee collaboration.

The study showed that 55 per cent of Nigerian businesses have adopted a fully on-site work model, while 31 per cent operate in a hybrid setup, and the remaining 14 per cent were in completely remote roles.

Most remote roles were held by individual contributors with limited collaboration requirements, while hybrid workers faced significant barriers in maintaining effective communication.

“Nigerian businesses have adopted a variety of cloud tools over the years to support their digital transformation journey.

However, they are beginning to recognise that these disconnected tools often lack integration with their existing technology stack, creating silos that hinder collaboration and lead to productivity losses.

