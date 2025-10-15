Nigerian singer, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, better known as Zlatan, has unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming album “Symbol of Hope”, which features a lineup of collaborations with prominent Afrobeats and street pop artists.

The album boasts a diverse range of talents, including Davido, Olamide, Shallipopi, Fola, Mayorkun, Flavour, Victony, Bhadboi OML, Qing Madi, Idowest, and TerryTheVoice.

With a mix of established legends and rising stars, “Symbol of Hope” promises to showcase Zlatan’s versatility as an artist, blending street grit with uplifting, melodic sounds that reflect growth, hustle, and resilience.

The album is expected to be a standout project in the Afrobeats scene, featuring a blend of motivational storytelling and energetic Zanku essence that Zlatan is known for. “Symbol of Hope” is set to be released on October 17, 2025. The album is set to contain 15 tracks: Payday, Demons ft. Qing Madi, Oyoyo, Jeserawa ft. Shallipopi, Idowest and Terry the Voice, Hip Hop Messiah ft. Davido, Get Better ft. Fola, Diamond, PayPal ft. Mayorkun, Odeshi, Till Thy Kingdom Come, Genesis ft. Flavour, Happy Day, bebe ft. Victony, Gimme Your Love ft. Olamide and Alpha and Omega ft. Bhadboi OML.