Zlatan Speaks On Psychological Challenges That Come With Success

Nigerian rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, professionally known as Zlatan Ibile, has urged up-and-coming artists to brace themselves for the psychological challenges that come with success in the music industry.

Taking to his official X handle on Thursday, the Zanku crooner emphasised the importance of mental health support, advising rising stars and their sponsors to set aside funds for therapy in addition to marketing and promotion budgets.

Zlatan wrote:”If you get brother or sister wey be a fast-rising artist and you believe say he or she go blow, as una dey keep money for marketing and promo, make una dey keep therapist money for one side too cos lol!!!”

READ ALSO:

His remarks highlight ongoing conversations around the emotionally demanding nature of the music business and how the public perceives it.

Over the years, several Nigerian artists have publicly shared their struggles with depression and anxiety while navigating fame.

New Telegraph recalls that in 2022, singer Omah Lay revealed that his battle with depression worsened after a personal incident involving his therapist.

Zlatan’s message has since sparked online reactions, resonating with fans and industry watchers who agree that the pressures of stardom often take a toll on artists’ mental health.