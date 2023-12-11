Zlatan Speaks On Oladips False Demise

Popular Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile has opened up about his friend, Oladips’ death stunt, and how he felt after he heard the news of his demise.

New Telegraph recalls that some weeks ago, the rapper was reported dead by his management, however, subsequent reports debunked it as it was revealed that his death was faked to promote his album.

On hearing the news of Oladips’ death, Zlatan Ibile stated that he was swallowed up in grief as he wrote epistles about his ‘late’ friend.

However weeks after Oladip’s sudden ‘resurrection’ to life, Zlatan Ibile has revealed how he felt at the time.

He revealed that he had cried his eyes out when his friend was said to have passed to the other side.

He further disclosed that he didn’t care where he had gone, but all that mattered to him was that he returned back to the land of the living.

He said, “I cry tire!!! I no care where you go I thank GOD you sha come back!”

