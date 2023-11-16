Zlatan Shares Last Chat With Late Singer, Oladips

The death of Nigerian singer, Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips has hit famous singer, Zlatan Ibile in a heartbroken moment as he shares the last chat he had with his best friend, Oladips hours before his untimely demise.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Oladips died on Tuesday, November 14 on his way to the hospital from an undisclosed illness barely 24 hours after seeking aid on his social media platform.

Zlatan, who had been silent since the shocking news finally expressed the hurt of losing his dear friend, with whom they started their music career together.

READ ALSO:

Taking to his social media page, he shared a throwback photo of himself and the late Oladips, emphasizing how he prayed to hear good news after their last conversation about his health prior to his death.

In their last chat which was shared, it could be seen as concerned Zlatan quizzed the late Oladips on the state of his health and was informed of how serious it was.

He wrote, “Cried all night and prayed to God that I hear good news this morning. Here I am and I’m never going to see my friend again.”

Sharing their last chat, he stated, “Never knew this was the last time I would hear from you.”