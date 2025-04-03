Zlatan Is An Upcoming Artist – Portable

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has claimed that his colleague, Zlatan Ibile is an up-and-coming artist.

Speaking in a recent interview on Echo Room, Portable asserted that Zlatan is not popular among rich folks due to his style of music.

He also claimed that a car dealer chided him for beefing with Zlatan, saying the rapper wasn’t worth it and was only using his name for clout.

He said: “Zlatan is an up-and-coming artist. There was a man I got a car from. I decided to change my car for my birthday, from one of the people I get cars from.

“He said I shouldn’t have answered Zlatan. He said Zlatan wanted to chase clout with my name. Then he said he didn’t even know his songs and that he just started hearing his name.

“A lot of wealthy people don’t know some of these artists’ lyrics. What are they singing? Are those songs? You cannot do call-and-response. Is that music? Are you joking?”

