Nigerian indigenous singer/rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael popularly known as Zlatan Ibile has revealed that he always wanted to play for the Spanish Liga club, FC Barcelona.

According to him, his dream was to be a footballer after he found it difficult to cope in secondary school. But that dream couldn’t be realized due to what he called corruption in the football system.

Zlatan who is one of the biggest indigenous rappers in Nigeria in the last six years, stated that he stumbled into music unintentionally.

Speaking on how he started music, he said a friend of his played a song the friend recorded to him, he then asked the friend to take him to a studio and that was how his journey in music started.

READ ALSO:

As year passes by, the music star has gone on to own a record label, Zanku Records, and has won several awards in the music industry including Best Collaboration at the Headies in 2019.

Zlatan said, “I was not a bright student in secondary school. I struggled with Mathematics and Accounting. I was in a Commercial class.

“I failed my WAEC and I was supposed to sit at home for a year. All my dream was to play for Barcelona”,

“I tried my possible best but the corruption in Nigerian football discouraged me. I was playing for a local club then. When I failed WAEC, I was going to sit down at home for a year, and then one of my friends came and played his record for me.

“I told him to take me to the studio the next time he was going. That was how I became a musician. I never had the intention of being a musician.”