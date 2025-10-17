Nigerian Afrobeats hitmaker, Zlatan Ibile has released his highly anticipated third studio album, “Symbol of Hope,” marking a new chapter in his music journey.

The 15-track project dropped on Friday, October 17, 2025, and has already climbed to No. 3 on Nigeria’s Apple Music Top Albums chart, earning widespread attention across the Afrobeats scene.

New Telegraph reports that the new album features a star-studded lineup of collaborators, including Davido, Olamide, Shallipopi, Flavour, and several rising talents.

With a mix of infectious Zanku rhythms, street anthems, and introspective storytelling, “Symbol of Hope” captures Zlatan’s evolution from a street-hop sensation to one of Nigeria’s most consistent voices of motivation and grit.

Among the standout tracks, “Hip Hop Messiah” featuring Davido has quickly emerged as a fan favourite for its blend of powerful lyricism and vibrant percussion.

Other tracks such as “Omo Ologo II” and “Never Fold” continue Zlatan’s signature focus on resilience, ambition, and faith amid hardship.

Speaking during the album’s launch, Zlatan described “Symbol of Hope” as a reflection of his personal struggles and the perseverance that shaped his rise in music.

“This project is for everyone who’s been through challenges but still chooses to smile, dance, and keep pushing,” he said in a post shared on X.

Fans and fellow artists have flooded social media with praise since the midnight release, celebrating both the album’s sonic range and its uplifting message.

Olamide, who features on one of the tracks, reposted Zlatan’s announcement with fire emojis, while Shallipopi and Flavour each congratulated him on what many are calling his most mature body of work to date.

Despite the acclaim, a few online users have debated the project’s track titles and sequencing, with some suggesting that certain names felt repetitive. However, most fans agree that the album’s substance and production quality outweigh any minor critiques.

With “Symbol of Hope,” Zlatan Ibile reaffirms his position as one of Afrobeats’ most dynamic performers, blending street-inspired energy with deeper messages of endurance and ambition. The album is now streaming on all major platforms.