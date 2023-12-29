Zlatan Ibile Narrates How Olamide Gave His Career Life

Nigerian singer and rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, popularly known as Zlatan Ibile has revealed how he rose to stardom.

According to Zlatan, he made his collaborative song in 2027 ‘My Body’ with Olamide, adding that was the turning point of his career.

Zlatan made this known in a recent interview with popular YouTuber, Korty EO, saying the YBNL boss gave him a verse that changed his story.

He further recounted how he kept tracking and begging Olamide for collaboration via his social media DM and how it eventually happened despite initial disappointments.

He said, “Olamide giving me a verse at that time was life-changing for me. I was always tracking him and begging him in the DM for a verse.

“He gave me appointments twice but they didn’t materialise until the third time. He invited me to his house and because I was doing more rap, I thought we would be doing a rap song, then all of a sudden, Olamide started singing an Afrobeats song, ‘My Body.’

“He did that because he knew it was what would make me an instant star.

“I recorded my verse and that was how my story changed.”