Zlatan Gave My Music Career Life – Shallipopi

Fast-rising singer, Crown Uzama, better known as Shallipopi, has revealed the role Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile played in his music career.

Shallipopi who took to his Instagram story on Sunday said Zlatan Ibile gave his music career “life” free of charge.

He wrote, “Big shoutout to Zlatan Ibile. Bro literally gave my career life. He didn’t ask for anything in return.”

It would be recalled that Shallipopi became a music star after his song ‘Elon Musk’ went viral.

He later remixed the song with Zlatan Ibile and Fireboy DML which solidified his stardom.