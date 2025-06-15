Ziro Kingin: Voice Of Surulere, Streets That Raised Him

Share

In an era where viral fame often overshadows true artistry, ZIRO KINGIN, born Sodiq Badmus Ishola, is charting a different course—one defined by lyrical depth, street integrity, and an unwavering commitment to authenticity.

Born in the late ’90s and raised in Surulere, one of Lagos’ most musically fertile neighborhoods, ZIRO KINGIN is far from your average rapper. He is a storyteller, a student of life, and a product of an environment that shaped him through struggle and sound.

“Surulere raised me,” he says. “From the slang to the street philosophies, everything I rap about is real.”

While adolescence is often a time of uncertainty, for ZIRO it became the crucible that forged his artistic identity. At just 14, he recorded his first mixtape—using minimal resources but with maximum heart.

“I saw what my people were going through. The older boys were either getting locked up or hustling to feed their families. I wanted to be a voice,” he says.

That voice was raw, urgent, and unmistakably rooted in Surulere’s day-to-day reality. And the streets listened. That early recognition planted the seed for a career driven by purpose rather than popularity.

But ZIRO isn’t limiting himself to the microphone. He’s now expanding his storytelling into film. Though details remain under wraps, he reveals that he’s not only acting but also playing a key creative role in the soundtrack and direction.

“It’s a deep story rooted in the realities of Lagos youth. I’m still recording music, but this project is another way of telling my truth.”

He also teases a new musical project—one that is raw, reflective, and most importantly, street-approved. While there’s no official release date yet, he promises that when it drops, “they will know ZIRO KINGIN is back for real.”

In an industry increasingly driven by algorithms and aesthetics, ZIRO KINGIN stands as proof that substance still matters. And while he may not be chasing charts, one thing is certain—his voice will not be ignored.

