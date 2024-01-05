Zion Ministry Calls for Righteousness to Survive 2024

The Spiritual Director of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, has said though 2024 will be a difficult year for Nigerians generally, God will uplift and prosper the righteous. Speaking at the crossover programme of the Ministry at its headquarters at Zion ground, Okota, Lagos, Obi said those who are steadfast in the Lord need not worry about the economic challenges that will come with the year as “It shall be well with the righteous”.

Quoting the Bible, he said, “Say ye to the righteous that it shall be well with them; for they shall eat the fruit of their doings – Isaiah 3:10”. The prosperity will however come with a personal sacrifice people must make, he cautioned. “2024 will be tough, but it will be one of the most prosperous years for Zionites.

“It is a year you should make the commitment and say, “Lord I am going to serve you, no matter what it takes. “Seek ye first the Kingdom of God and his righteousness and all these things shall be added unto you”, is God’s promise to the faithful,” he declared.

Ebuka said people who want to prosper must make that connection with God and say, “Lord, let me sacrifice myself to serve you in 2024. “Please Lord, give me the grace to obey you in 2024, to please you, do other things for me.”