Zion Ministry Begins End of Year Activities

The Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMOM), led by Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, has announced details for this year’s “Odeshi” programme which is expected to begin on December 13.

“Odeshi”, which literally means “Does not leak or penetrate”, is a programme which usually officially marks the end-of-the-year activities for the ministry located at Zion Estate, Ago-Okota, Lagos.

Speaking at the midweek Prophetic and Deliverance programme on Wednesday, Evangelist Ebuka disclosed that “Odeshi” would be held next weekend, December 9 and 10, beginning from 10 a.m. each day.

He stated that the programme is to seek divine protection for all those who would be travelling during the Christmas and New Year celebrations as well as to prepare church members as well as millions who follow online for God’s special blessings and favour in 2024.

The evangelist added that this year’s edition is expected to record impressive attendance as thousands of people will be giving their lives to Christ, outstanding miracles and healings, deliverance from bondage and salvation of souls.

“With the increase in cases of accidents and crime during the festive season, it is important for people to seek divine protection as they travel within the country and from different parts of the world to visit families and loved ones,” Ebuka noted.

Evangelist Ebuka noted that mind-boggling testimonies and pin-point prophecies with solutions are daily being recorded at Zion.

The mission is also increasingly growing popular for conversion of native doctors, cultists and prostitutes, saving marriages on the brink of collapse, charity works of his Seraphic Foundation.

The foundation has been giving free treatment for indigent families at Seraphic Hospital and giving out money to reconciled couples and converted people to enable them to start up decent businesses.

