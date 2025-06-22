Zion ICT To Offer Free Tech Training To Youths In Port Harcourt, Opobo Community

Share

A group of concerned, IT-savvy Nigerians is poised to bridge the gap in a technology-driven age among Nigerian youths.

The Group, under the auspices of ZionICT, is collaborating with traditional rulers and other well-meaning Nigerians within and outside the local communities of Rivers State to equip the youths with skills and promote economic empowerment.

According to Ms Blessing Africa, the Media and Marketing Head of ZionICT Support Services, the future of businesses lies in young people’s readiness to key into technological and ZionICT and Support Services, a certified company in the leading information technology consulting services, is willing to empower the youths of these Rivers Communities with the adequate skills so they could be relevant in organizations within their communities, and to create a sustainable community development initiative that bridges the digital divide, fosters a skilled workforce, and promotes innovation and entrepreneurship.

She further noted that the “Training will help the youths acquire ICT skills which will provide them with employment opportunities and ideas on how to become self-reliant.”

Speaking to the media via phone, the group said, “With the entire World taking technology as an important part of socio-economic activities, the Nigerian youth, especially at the grassroots root, should not be lagging, and the local communities are the best place to fix the gap.”

Speaking further on why the group decided to take on this project pro bono, they said, “Automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Acting/Film making, IT-Information Technology Support Services are now an essential part of industries’ modus operandi as a way of making life and business easier. If our youths are not skilled in these regards, they become unemployable in the now and the coming years. Many youths would love to be trained in different skills, but funding is usually a challenge.

“For this reason, ZionICT and Support Services have offered to train the youths of various communities in Nigeria for free in areas of technological advancement and to achieve economic freedom and self-reliance, which will in turn boost small-scale enterprises and the community’s internal revenue.”

ZionICT has achieved this feat in the Elegushi community in Lagos and other places. They have now seen the need to carry out this free training in communities in Port Harcourt, Opobo, and Bonny Island. The traditional rulers of these communities have endorsed this for the people and are giving their full support for this great initiative. These Kings include His Royal Majesty, King. Dr Dandeson Douglas Jaja. JP. CFR, Jeki V. Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of Opobo Kingdom, and His Majesty, Eze Epara RebisiI XII, Paramount Ruler of Port Harcourt

Key Components of this training will include IT Training (Web development, Artificial intelligence, UIUX, and SEO), Skills Development Programs (Film Making & Acting, Video Editing, Cinematography, and management), Mentorship and Guidance, and Collaboration with Local Organisations.

