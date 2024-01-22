Zinoleesky, Richest Person I Know – Naira Marley

Nigerian singer and the CEO of Marlins Music, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley has described his signee, Zinoleesky as the wealthiest person he knows.

In a post via his Instagram account on Monday, Naira Marley disclosed that Zinoleesky is exceptionally affluent, being the richest individual in his acquaintance.

He urged those who come across the singer to ask him for money as he is capable of meeting their needs.

READ ALSO:

Naira Marley further clarified that his intention was not to diminish others but to highlight Zinoleesky’s prosperity and urge people to bill him when they approach him.

He wrote: “Zinoleesky’s the richest person I know. Not trying to make others feel small o. Just Tryna tell y’all to bill him when u see him.”