Nigerian singer Zinoleesky has publicly restated his loyalty to Marlian Music, dispelling ongoing speculation that he is preparing to cut ties with the label.

Sunday Telegraph reports that rumours about a possible departure had intensified in recent months, with fans and industry observers speculating that the singer might be considering a new direction professionally.

However, his reaffirmation appears to put the claims to rest, suggesting that he remains solidly aligned with Marlian Music for the foreseeable future.

In a recent social media post shared on his Instagram page, the artiste appeared in a promotional portrait accompanied by the caption, “NM for life,” signalling unwavering dedication to the record label that launched his mainstream career.

Zinoleesky, known for hits such as “Kilofeshe” and “Call of Duty,” has been one of the label’s most successful acts, gaining both national and international recognition since signing with the imprint.

Although he did not provide further details regarding the speculation, his message was clear, he intends to remain part of the Marlian Music family despite public assumptions and industry chatter.

Fans have since reacted across social platforms, with many expressing relief while others continue to urge the artiste to prioritize his wellbeing and career path.

For now, Zinoleesky’s declaration suggests that the bond between him and Marlian Music remains unbroken.