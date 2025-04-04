Zinoleesky Announce Arrival Of Second Child

Share

Nigerian singer, Zinoleesky has stirred reactions on social media as he announces the arrival of his second child barely a year after the first.

New Telegraph recalls that Zinoleesky welcomed his first child in 2024, a baby girl whose arrival was announced by his record label boss, Naira Marley.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, Zinoleesky announced the arrival of his second child, hinting that the baby’s gender is a boy.

READ ALSO:

His post was accompanied by photos of him cradling his newborn in his arms, dressed in traditional cultural regalia.

The post reads, “Owo baba Zafar”.

Despite the surprise announcement, the comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages. See the post below

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

