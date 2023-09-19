Zinoleeky’s House, Car Bought Under Marlian Record’s Name – ID Cabasa

Popular Nigerian singer and producer, ID Cabasa has revealed that the house and car belonging to Naira Marley’s signee, Zinoleesky, were not bought in his name, but under the name of the records label, Marlian Records.

ID Cabasa made this revelation while reacting to the controversy surrounding the death of late musician, Mohbad.

He revealed that a report which reached him alleged that the house and car which supposedly belonged to Zinoleesky were actually bought under the Marlian record label’s name.

ID Cabasa noted that he heard it from a reliable source and that the act is true, very serious wickedness.

He wondered why a record label owner would want to deprive artists of having a life as though that artist isn’t also a human being with needs of his own.

See how netizens reacted to this revelation;

blessedprinx_cosmetics commented: “Seyi vibes laugh will be so loud now”

yingi_d_artiste inquired: “What if the moment Zino speaks up might be the last time he ever speaks?!”

manlikegezee stated: “How baba take to know the name way dai on top the house them tell am”

they.fw_yrn wrote: “Is only Burna boy that have ma type of Ferrari”

gobeblog said: “Omo 100k people don unfollow Zinoleesky”

dequezgram said: “See person wey dey drive Ferrari, wey be like standing fan”

ugly.invisiboy2016 stated: “Omo if this is true then Jesus !!!!”

collins_weath opined; “That dude needs help but can’t speak out!”

timlesco22 penned: “Someone is getting lean and driving Ferrari! You should know there’s something shady going on”

