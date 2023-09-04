Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa Sworn In For 2nd Term

Zimbabwean President, Emerson Mnangagwa will on Monday be sworn in for a second term of five years in office at a ceremony in the country’s capital of Harare.

Two presidents from Africa, Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa are confirmed to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Mnangagwa, from the ruling Zanu PF party, won the general elections held on August 23 with 52.6% of the vote. The Southern African Development Community reported irregularities in the election.

His opponent, Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), came in second place with 44% of the vote.

Zanu PF also won 136 seats in the National Assembly, but the CCC received 73, denying the ruling party a two-thirds majority in the lower house.

In 2017, Mnangagwa replaced former President Robert Mugabe following a military coup in the country.

The following year, he was elected for a five-year term, defeating Chamisa by a narrow margin amid allegations of election irregularities.

This year, Mnangagwa defeated the same rival candidate, who called the election a sham and demanded a new election in the country.

His party, however, has not filed a petition in court to challenge alleged electoral fraud, claiming that Mnangagwa and his regime have captured the judiciary in the southern African nation.