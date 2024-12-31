Share

Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa has transferred power to his two Vice-Presidents as he proceeds on a month-long annual leave that began on Tuesday.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the president will remain in the country for his vacation until he returns to office in February

“The president will be reachable for obligations needing his direct involvement, both in his role as state president and as chairman of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC),” stated George Charamba, the cabinet secretary.

Vice-Presidents Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga will serve in his stead rotating.

READ ALSO:

“Vice-President Mohadi will take charge from December 31, 2024, to January 19, 2025. Following that, Vice-President Chiwenga will oversee until the president resumes duty,” Charamba indicated.

Since taking office in 2017, President Mnangagwa has aimed to engage with Western nations to reestablish connections, address Zimbabwe’s significant foreign debt, and revitalise its economy.

Share

Please follow and like us: