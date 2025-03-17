Zik’s Widow Hails Tinubu, Ojo As UNN Council Visits Family

Share

For the first time in 29 years, when the first president of Nigeria and founder of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, died the Pro-Chancellor, Mr. Kayode Ojo, and other Governing council members of the institution have paid a courtesy visit to his widow, Prof Uche Azikiwe, at his residence in Nsukka.

Ojo, who led the delegation told Mrs Azikiwe that he was on the visitation assignment as directed by President Bola Tinubu to advance the educational pedigree and Scholarly achievements of UNN in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu Ojo extolled the nationalistic spirit and vision of the late Dr. Azikiwe not only as one of the founding fathers of Nigeria but also as the founder of UNN.

He said the visit of the Governing Council members to the residence of the late Nigerian leader was to accord recognition to and show appreciation to his family.

Speaking while receiving the UNN delegation, Mrs. Azikiwe thanked Ojo and the other Governing Council members for the historic visit, noting it was the first visit by the officials of the school since 1996 when her husband passed on.

She said: “I thank you for this visit which is the first from the school officials since 1996 when Zik died. “I pray that God will grant you knowledge and wisdom to achieve great success and leave a legacy in the school.”

Meanwhile, as a gesture of appreciation of the historic visit, Prof. Mrs. Azikiwe, has written an appreciation letter to Ojo for re-igniting a new and refreshing relationship between the University of Nigeria and the Azikiwe family.

