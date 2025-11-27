Zik’s Blueprint Still Nigeria’s Escape Route From Crisis –Akagburuonye

Legal luminary and business mogul, Chief Obioma Akagburuonye, has urged governments at all levels to prioritise economic freedom and educational empowerment as the surest pathways to securing Nigeria’s true sovereignty.

Delivering the inaugural Nnamdi Azikiwe Memorial Lecture (NAML) at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Akagburuonye said the political philosophy of Nigeria’s first President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, remains a timeless blueprint for good governance, national unity and sustainable development.

Speaking on the theme: “The Nnamdi Azikiwe Political Philosophy: Lessons for Good Governance and Development,” he traced Azikiwe’s journey from his birthplace in Zungeru and described his life as “a living blueprint for governance and development rooted in moral uprightness, national unity, and social justice.”

A k a g b u r u o n y e stressed that Zik’s nation-building model was anchored on integrity, inclusiveness and unwavering commitment to the collective good., saying, “Sustainability and justice have an intimate relationship such that a change in one accentuates or reinforces the other”.