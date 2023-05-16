Zik Reveals How Saint Obi’s Marriage Caused His Tragic Death

Nigerian filmmaker, Zik Okafor, has opened up on the tragic passing of his friend and colleague, Saint Obi.

It would be recalled that New Telegraph had earlier reported that Saint Obi died at 57.

The news of his death broke the internet on Saturday, May 13, 2023, and according to the reports he died in the home of one of his siblings.

Further reports gathered about the veteran show that he had died a week before announcing his death to the public, Saturday, May 6, 2023, after battling an undisclosed illness.

Speaking on the passing of the prolific actor, actress Georgia Onuoha who’s a friend to the colleague of the deceased, Zik Okafor weighed in on the cause of Saint Obi’s death which she shared on Monday.

The actress took to her Instagram, to share a comprehensive write-up by Zik Okafor on circumstances that led to the former’s demise.

Zik revealed how Saint Obi’s marriage to his ex-wife, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, cut him off from his Nollywood friends and took him away from the movie industry.

He wrote, “I tell Saint’s story here with painful tears in my eyes; because he was a star, a superstar whose life turned out a gleam of irony.

“Between Saint Obi’s marriage and his death

It was this stardom that fetched him his much-professed financially strong and powerful wife. And their wedding, that solemn ritual of love, would drastically alter the cause of his life and tragically yank him off the creative community that threw him up for the wife to capture and indeed conquer.

Their marriage was at best a dramatisation of love. It was quick. He barely told us that he found a wife. Then, the marriage happened. It was something of a mystique, only those involved understood the histrionics that played out.

None of us who were his closest pals, who walked with him through the crucible to the crest of his career in Nollywood, was invited. The distance between us and the guy I admirably called Saint of the Storm had begun. This gulf would widen with each year. We saw him perhaps once in a year after this marriage.”

The Filmmaker also claimed Saint never invited his friends in Nollywood to his three daughters’ christening or birthday.

Zik said it took Saint three years after marriage to return to his hommies in Nollywood, after his wife, who worked for the topmost hierarchy in the telecom giant, MTN, accused him of being a Gold digger.

“And life actually seemed to have given him a fair shake of the dice. He dressed well, drove big cars and even his skin, in literal lingo, spelt wellness.

The Saint would be blessed with three beautiful children. But not one occasion were his friends in Nollywood invited for a christening or birthday. We were told that his wife was in the topmost hierarchy in telecom giant, MTN.

“But even if their celebrations were designed to be a rendezvous of the elites of the technocracies that his wife chiefly belonged, you expected that Saint would reach out to a few of his fellow creatives, for even if they would herald his small beginnings, there could be no tinge of shame to it because we all have our journeys and our stories. And even at that, the actor or cineaste in Nollywood is by no means poor.

But more tragic is the fact that his marriage did not only take away Obinna from his friends, it took him away from Nollywood. Saint stopped acting and absconded from his career and perhaps his calling.

It would seem prognostic now. Yes, because I recall leaving my house in Lagos Mainland for his massive office in Lekki, Victoria Island, Lagos. It was about six years ago.

“There, I demanded to know why my friend abandoned our industry. He told me with his usual shy expressions that he wanted to focus on some other businesses and also to work behind the camera.

“Because his visage was unconvincing to me, I told him in stark terms, that whatever his new vision and pursuits, he must not abandon the trade that made him who he was.

It took another three years for Saint to return to his homies. But when he did, some of the deeply disappointed ones sniggered behind him.

“This was because the simmering rumours of cracks in his marriage had hit home. And though secretive in his ways, he knew it was time to open up. And he did. “I do not know why my wife’s siblings see me as a gold digger.

“They confront me, harass and fight me in my own matrimony. And my wife did nothing to stop them. I work hard, I earn my money. I have never depended on my wife”, he lamented, eyes blurred with tears. You could tell he was in deep pain”

Zik further revealed that Saint was attacked by his wife’s brothers, and reported the case to police, which led to a crack in his marriage and divorce.

“By the next visit, the Saint returned with a deep cut from a knife on his left eye. His wife’s brothers, he said, scaled the wall fence of their house to attack him.

“They were captured by hidden closed-circuit television, CCTV, installed for surveillance and security, he revealed.