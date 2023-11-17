Zik Lecture: Babangida Aliyu, Metchie Extol Nnamdi Azikiwe

…Drum Support For Tinubu

Former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, and the African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), Dr John Metchie, have extolled the leadership qualities of the first Nigerian President, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, saying he was a great leader who preached unity and practised selflessness, patriotism and inclusiveness.

The two leaders expressed their views at the 4th Edition of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe Annual Lecture/Merit Award ceremony which took place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja. While the former governor was the keynote speaker at the event, Dr. Metchie was one of the award recipients.

Aliyu described Dr. Azikiwe as a detribalized Nigerian who gave all he had for the unity and progress of Nigeria.

While recounting the difficulties Zik faced as a young man to make it in life, told his audience that the father of the late former president had to retire from service earlier than necessary in order to collect his gratuity of 300 British Pounds all of which he handed over to Zik to travel abroad for studies.

He, therefore, advised Nigerian youths to emulate Dr. Azikiwe by being patient, hardworking and well-focused in their pursuit of fame and fortune.

On his part, John Metchie who is also the Prime Minister of the Anambra State Association of Town Union (ASATU), praised Dr Zik who he described as the father of Africa, saying he was the pathfinder to the continent’s renaissance, who took many young Africa’s abroad, assisted them to obtain education and returned home to fight for the independence of their countries.

Metchie lamented the abandonment of the Zik Centre in Omu-Iyi Nsukka and called on Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to immortalise the hero with a visible monument, especially an education-related project.

The IAWPA African Director lamented the deleting of the study of history from Nigeria’s primary and secondary schools, adding that children and youths of the country need to study the history of Nigeria and the lives of those who shaped the country for good and for bad.

He called on Nigerians to rally around President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who he said has proved willingness and readiness to tackle the challenges facing the country.

According to Metchie, President Tinubu has, through the appointments made in the military, ministers, advisers and others proved that, like Zik, he is a detribalized Nigerian.

Metchie said that from all indications, Tinubu, through his ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ is destined and committed to rescue Nigeria from economic and other socio-political woes, thereby leading the country to development and prosperity.

He called on Nigerians from all political and religious leanings to join hands with the President and his team, in order to build a Nigeria of Dr. Azikiwe’s dream.

Others who spoke at the event include the Chairman of the occasion, the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, who was represented by the Emir of Wase; the wife of the late Nigerian leader, Professor Emeritus, Dame Uche Azikiwe as Mother of the Day, the Attah of Igala and the Director-General of annual Award, Chineme Onyeke, among others.

Apart from Dr Metchie, others who were honoured with awards include FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu, business mogul Cletus Ibeto and the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Prof. Nnenna Oti, among others.