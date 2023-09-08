Ziduak Fidelis: I Wanted To Study Linguistics, But…

With two albums to her credit, and still counting, Ziduak Fidelis, is gradually and steadily carving a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Although she started professionally as a model and has graced the runway at various fashion shows, music is also her calling. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about her music genre, expectations, career and other issues

How would you describe your genre of music?

I am a pop/rap music artiste, but I venture my style in other genres such as Afro-pop, hiphop, dancehall, and others.

You have released two albums so far, namely: J3 Illumination which was released in 2021, and I Am That I Am which was released in 2022. Both albums have seven tracks each. Can you shed more light on the idea behind some of the tracks?

In the first album, one of the tracks is The Standard, in which I was talking about how everyone has different things that influences their decisions in life; and decisions are the major things that navigates one to a destination and gives one a destiny. So, we should be mindful of the kind of things/voices/experiences we allow to influence our decisions in life. And I presented ‘The Standard’ which is “The Word of God”.

The word of God (focusing on what Christ said, what his Prophet/Disciples said, and the Revelations said) is the only “Truth” and best influence to guide us in God’s destiny for us and destinations. Another track is Start Now which is basically lexpanding on the importance of everyone’s destiny on earth, why they are born, what they have to do, and what they have to fulfil.

Because everything in their possession, whether it is money, asset, and access to prominent people or places that people cannot really get to, it is in their possession so that they can use them to fulfill what God has to do through them; to be a blessing, to make positive impact, etc… Because when everyone leaves this world, none of us is leaving with any of these things.

So, in the meantime, while we are all alive, what are we using all our possessions to do? So, ‘Start Now’ is saying, start now, where you are, what you have, no matter the situation. Start now. In the second album, is the title track I Am That I Am. In this track, I am emphasising on God, my intimate relationship with Him, how I personalize Him as my Legendary, Extraordinary Deity, Boss, Baby, Boo, etc…

In the 1st verse; Correcting those who say “There is no God” In the 2nd verse; I spoke on how He satisfies my Life’s needs, leads and keeps me in constant Joy/Happiness/Fulfillments in the mist of any odds. I am Gospel artiste, my kind of gospel music is crafted for the whole world, not only within the four walls of the church.

Beyond the persona we see on runway or screen as model and listen to as a musician, who really is Ziduak?

I am from Akwa Ibom State. I am the 4th child among four females. My dad is late, but my mum is still alive. I have a junior step-sister, because my mum remarried. I am a musical artiste, a model and a chef. I have other skills of entertainment but music is the one I front. In most of my performances on stage, after the show I get approaches to have jobs in the field of acting and modelling. So, I am into music, modelling and acting.

What did you study?

I am studying Peace and Conflict Resolution at thecl National Open University, Lagos. But I have put it on hold for now because of some financial challenges.

Why did you choose to study Peace and Conflict Resolution?

I actually wanted to go for Linguistics but I was told I didn’t do French in my secondary school, and because of that I can’t go for Linguistic. So they suggested I do Peace and Conflict Resolution. That’s why.

Can you shed more light on your growing up experience, especially, how you became so passionate about music?

I started singing at a tender age in a church choir and I still sing in the choir from time to time. I was born in Maryland area of Lagos. My Dad worked in Central Bank of Nigeria, which gave him transfers to Abuja, Kano, but when his illness got worse, we had to travel to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State (for the first time as his child and my siblings). When he passed on, few years later, my elder sister and I came back to Lagos, to process our father’s shares.

And when we finished processing the shares. When we got through, on our way back to Uyo, we missed the morning bus that we were supposed to go with. (I was already into modelling in Akwa Ibom), so while waiting to enter an evening bus at the bus station, two people separately at different times, had approached me and told me about modelling, and they asked that I stay back because of some jobs lined up that I fit into and that I could do.

But I told them that I had to go home and inform my elder sisters/family before coming back. So, I came back to Lagos, and that was how it all started. I went for a particular casting that needed models that also dances. When it got to my turn, the judges asked me to introduce myself, show my dancing skills and I did. One of them asked me to sing, then I did, he then asked if he could take me from that very spot to a studio. (Prior to that casting I have been and still a member of the choir in my church)

Which church?

I attend Christ Embassy at Omole Phase 1, Ojodu, Lagos, and I am still a member. So, that’s how it started, and as we say, the rest is history.

Who are your role models?

My first role model is Jesus Christ; and the second one is Pastor Chris Oyakilome. Why? Because of the positive Great impact they make in people’s Life, their Destinies, and the World. That’s the best wealth to ever create and leave behind. That I have seen in Christ. That I have also seen in Pastor Chris Oyahkilome.

In the music industry, I actually don’t have a specific role model. I admire exceptionality and originality… This I find in already established artiste and new artiste, to list a few: Michael Jackson, Fela, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Burna boy, Rema.

What should your fans, and indeed Nigerians expect from you?

I will be putting out more songs. I am working with the opportunities God brings my way. I am looking up to God to take me to the heights that he has predestined for me. I am preparing for upcoming shows, events; I am preparing for opportunities.

Are you saying that we should expect more singles?

Yes. I am actually working on a couple of songs.

So, what are your plans and aspirations for your music career?

To Bless the families of the earth with what God, the “I Am That I Am” has done, is doing, will do, and keeps doing.