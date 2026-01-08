Zidane Jr. Carving Own Identity As Algeria Shine At AFCON

Algeria goalkeeper, Luca Zidane, is steadily building his own reputation at the Africa Cup of Nations, determined to step out of the long shadow cast by his famous father, French football legend Zinedine Zidane. The 27-year-old has impressed in goal, keeping clean sheets in Algeria’s opening two matches of the tournament.

Zidane is expected to return to the starting lineup on Tuesday when the Fennec Foxes face Congo in their last16 encounter, after being rested for the final group game against Equatorial Guinea.

Zinedine Zidane was present at Rabat’s Moulay El Hassan Stadium to watch his son feature in Algeria’s 3–0 victory over Sudan and the narrow 1–0 win against Burkina Faso. The former France star, whose parents emigrated from Algeria to France in the 1950s, received loud applause from fans whenever he appeared on the stadium’s big screens.

Luca Zidane’s mother and younger brother were also in attendance. “I’m happy they’re here and supporting me,” Luca Zidane said in an interview with SNTV. “When family comes to watch, it’s always special for players.”

Born in France to a Spanish mother, Luca Zidane chose to represent Algeria, his grandparents’ country, after receiving an invitation from the Algerian football federation. His opportunity at the Africa Cup came following a knee injury to regular first-choice goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja.

“It’s a source of pride for me to represent my country and play in an Africa Cup of Nations,” Zidane said. “It’s a great experience.

Representing your country is something magnificent.” Like his three brothers, Luca Zidane developed through Real Madrid’s youth academy and made appearances for the club’s senior team, largely as a backup goalkeeper.

He left Madrid in 2019, initially on loan, in search of regular playing time and now plays club football with Spanish seconddivision side Granada. “I try to be myself and build my career on my own terms,” he said.

“With the national team, I want to help us achieve our goals, and it’s the same at club level. I’m taking things step by step.” As Algeria progress deeper into the tournament, Zidane’s performances suggest he is doing just that, forging his own path on African football’s biggest stage.