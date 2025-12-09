New Telegraph

Zidane In Line For Real Return If Alonso Loses Man City Clash

Former France midfielder, Zinedine Zidane, could be in line for a shock return to Real Madrid in the coming weeks. The La Liga giants are considering a managerial change with the team stuck in poor form.

Los Blancos were beaten 2-0 at home by Celta Vigo on Sunday, heaping more pressure on Xabi Alonso. But according to El Mundoes, Madrid see tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Manchester City as a must-win game.

Zidane and Jürgen Klopp are the favourites to replace Xabi Alonso, with the City game seen as his final chance. The dressing room relationship is also considered irreparable, and Real Madrid are already looking at options.

