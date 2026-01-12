Luca Zidane, son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane, has drawn criticism after being involved in a heated confrontation at the end of Algeria’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final loss to Nigeria.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper, who plays for Granada, was caught up in ugly scenes after the final whistle of Algeria’s 2–0 defeat to the Super Eagles.

Tempers flared as Algeria’s elimination was confirmed, leading to a confrontation between Zidane and Nigeria midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

READ ALSO:

Eyewitness accounts and footage from the stadium showed a tense verbal exchange that quickly escalated into pushing, forcing players and officials from both sides to intervene.

Zidane was also seen exchanging words with Nigeria midfielder Raphael Onyedika as efforts were made to restore calm.

The post-match incident overshadowed Algeria’s disappointing display, as Nigeria advanced to the semi-finals courtesy of goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams.

The Super Eagles will now face tournament hosts Morocco in the last four.

Algeria had arrived at the quarter-final with high expectations after an impressive run in the competition, winning all three group matches before narrowly edging DR Congo in the round of 16.

However, Nigeria proved too strong, effectively neutralising Algeria’s attack and controlling the contest.

The chaotic scenes at full-time quickly sparked reactions on social media, with fans expressing surprise and criticism over Zidane’s conduct.

Some users drew comparisons to his father’s famously fiery moments on the pitch, while others condemned the incident as an unnecessary blemish on the tournament.

Zidane, who recently committed his international future to Algeria after previously being eligible to play for France, made his senior debut for the North African side in October 2025 and was selected for his first AFCON shortly after.

A graduate of Real Madrid’s academy, he was part of the squad that won the UEFA Champions League in the 2017–18 season under his father’s management, though his first-team appearances were limited.

Since leaving Madrid, he has carved out a steady career in Spain, featuring for Rayo Vallecano, Eibar and Granada, with nearly 200 senior appearances to his name.

Despite establishing himself independently of his famous surname, the clash following Algeria’s exit is likely to linger as a sour note at the end of Zidane’s first major international tournament, raising questions about composure in moments of intense pressure.