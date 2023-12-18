Zicsaloma Speaks On Demanding S3x For Roles In Comedy Skit

Nigerian skitmaker, Aloma Isaac Junior, popularly known as Zicsaloma, has debunked the allegation of demanding s3x from males to feature in his comedy skit.

New Telegraph reports that an Instagram blog had called out the skit maker earlier this year, alleging he always demanded s3x for roles in his comedy skit.

Addressing such allegations, Zicsalomo who spoke in a recent interview with a media personality, Chude Jideonwo, stated that he was shocked to hear such an accusation, stressing he would never engage in such activities.

He claimed that some people in the entertainment industry demand s3x for roles, but he would not stoop so low to do it, adding that many Nigerians are not smart enough to know when some stories on Instagram blogs are false.

He said, “About that, I’ve actually never said anything about it. I don’t know what to say about it because it was a shocker to me. I tell people, ‘if you don’t have the content, you will not blow’.

“I, who typically believes like that will now tell you, ‘come now’. So if I promise a person sex for a role and the person finally does not blow, what will now happen to me?

“We all have our skeletons in our cupboards, many people do but there are things I can never stoop so low to do. I’ve never been a party to that. And of course, it came from a nameless blog.

“It’s just very unfortunate that once Nigerians see any write-up, they just believe it. They should understand that bloggers blog for traffic and they should be wiser to know that when bloggers blog, they have more views, they have more comments, and they post adverts in between.

“So if a blogger says, “I saw Chude kissing Zicsaloma”. “I said it! I didn’t know Zics was like this; I’m even unfollowing him”, just because of a write-up from a random blogger, without proof.

“It just shows how unintelligent a lot of people are. So when I saw the post and saw the comments, I was like, “Jesus, so many people are actually dumb”.

“Many Nigerians are not smart and I’m not scared to say it. And that is why a lot of people are not succeeding.”