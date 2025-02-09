Share

Popular Nigerian content creator, Zicsaloma has unveiled his new nose weeks after undergoing ethnic rhinoplasty surgery in Turkey.

New Telegraph had two weeks ago reported that Zicsaloma announced he underwent a successful nose and facial surgery

Showcasing the healing process of his face, weeks after undergoing the surgery, the content creator despite facing backlash over his decision to alter his appearance appears unbothered by the criticism.

In a viral video, he confidently flaunted his refined nose, sparking fresh reactions from fans and critics alike.

Zico’s transformation has ignited mixed opinions on social media, with some praising his new look while others questioned the necessity of the surgery.

However, Zicsaloma seems focused on his personal choices, making it clear that he is happy with the results.

Reactions trailing Zicsaloma healing nose surgery;

sheshanilicious stated: “That’s a good nose job and face lift He’s still healing !”

talk2_abby reacted: “ i can’t stop laughing .. let’s wait for the full healing look sha.”

thatprettychychy penned: “Make we no lie, dis nose is better than the old one.. but this one he is looking like a robot, probably still healing.”

musclegirltee stated: “They didn’t construct the forehead? It still connected to the looks of the old face..”

ugo.logo opined: “Listen up! If you don’t like anything about you! please change it! And drop buckets for the D judgemental .”

