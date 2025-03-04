New Telegraph

March 4, 2025
Zicsaloma Shares Final Pictures After Nose Surgery

Popular Nigerian comedian and content creator, Zicsaloma on Tuesday unveiled the final picture of his nose after healing from his nose and facelift surgery.

New Telegraph recalls that the comedian recently made headlines after undergoing rhinoplasty and sharing his post-surgery transformation.

However, despite facing criticisms online, Zicsaloma disclosed that his nose has undergone its healing process and has now taken its new shape.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the comedian wrote, “No more old pictures for posters.

“If you use them, you invited yourself, and if you are my friend and you still use my old pictures for my birthday pic, you are my for. Please summarize your opinion.”

