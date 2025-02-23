Zicsaloma Reveals Plan To Undergo More Surgeries

Share

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Aloma Isaac Junior, better known as Zicsaloma has disclosed his plans to undergo additional cosmetic procedures following his recent nose surgery, despite facing backlash from critics.

Speaking in a recent interview on Curiosity Made Me Ask hosted by content creator, BeaU, Zicsaloma said he intends to enhance his forehead and other parts of his body.

When asked about his decision to invest in cosmetic surgery, he stated that his financial success was meant to support such changes.

Zicsaloma said: “God knew I was going to do it (nose surgery), that was why he gave me money, and this is just the beginning.”

This has however sparked further conversations online, with many debating whether his nose surgery improved his appearance or was a waste of money.

